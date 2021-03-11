Trending Stories
March 11, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Bares Braless Cleavage In Sheer Fishnet Bodysuit
Alexa Dellanos shows off cleavage in plunging furry lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Dellanos
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexa Dellanos tantalized fans with cleavage in a seductive post shared to her Instagram page on March 10. The internet vixen went braless underneath a fishnet bodysuit, letting it all hang out in the sheer number.

The black one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the platform's content guidelines because of its see-through fabric and daring design. Nevertheless, Alexa's eager audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin and rewarded the social media star with more than 44,950 likes.

The sizzling photo is embedded below, so scroll through to take a peek!

 

Tempting Cleavage
Alexa Dellanos exposes cleavage in a furry bandeau crop top.
Instagram | Alexa Dellanos

The effusive show of praise on her fans' part was well-deserved, as Alexa looked hotter than ever in the sexy one-piece. While the off-the-shoulder design only showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage above the bateau neckline, the netted fabric afforded an unrestricted view of her perky chest.

The bombshell brushed her long locks over her shoulders, strategically covering her breasts. However, she still flashed a copious amount of sideboob in the revealing outfit that also exposed her toned tummy. 

Meanwhile, the bottoms sported a black panel underneath that maintained her modesty. The bodysuit was complete with long fitted sleeves that grazed the middle of her upper arm. 

Check out the smoking-hot look below!

 

Sultry & Sensual
Alexa Dellanos shows off curvy figure in see-through blue lace lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Dellanos

Alexa showcased the eye-popping outfit while posing on the floor. She lounged sideways on a sleek rug, sitting on her hip and leaning on one hand for support. 

The model placed her other arm on her waist, seemingly playing with a lock of hair. Her voluptuous hips and thighs were left in full view of the camera by the high-cut bodysuit that did only favors for her bodacious figure.  

Although her legs were closed, the stunner teased her thigh gap in the alluring pose. The detail didn't escape one fan's attention, who remarked on it in the comments section.

"How you sitting sideways and still got a thigh gap?" they wrote.

 

Flaunting Her Hot Body 
Alexa Dellanos flaunts chiseled body in skimpy leopard-print bikini.
Instagram | Alexa Dellanos

Its sheer nature aside, the look caught the eye with its sparkling embellishments. It was covered in numerous sequins that glimmered as they caught the light, putting extra emphasis on Alexa's sinuous attributes.

The picture cut off just above the knee, keeping the focus on her hourglass curves.   

Alexa added some extra bling with a silver bracelet. She further accessorized with a classy French manicure.

The gorgeous lingerie model recently rocked the fishnet look in a post shared with fans on January 29. On that occasion, she sported a smoking-hot black-lace outfit that flaunted her alluring curves. 

 

She Leaves Nothing To The Imagination 
Alexa Dellanos spills out of a micro bikini.
Instagram | Alexa Dellanos

The scorching look sent plenty of pulses racing among Alexa's 3 million followers on the platform, judging by the hundreds of gushing messages that piled up under the suggestive photo. A slew of celebrities and fellow models also chimed in on the look, including Kalani Hilliker, Cole Carrigan, and Nicolette Gray.

 "Jesus," Amanda Diaz wrote in awe. 

"Hi Hotti," said Lyna Perez, followed by a heart.

"This girl just keeps getting hotter and hotter," noted another user.

Updates featuring Alexa’s sultry physique in scanty, formfitting duds have been a regular occurrence on her Instagram feed lately. As shared by The Inquisitr on on February 24, she also teased her followers with cleavage by posting a picture in which her curves were accentuated by the tiniest fur bikini.

 

