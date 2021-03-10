Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
Cindy Prado Shows Off Tantalizing Cleavage In A Barely-There Top
Cindy Prado rocks a lacy strapless top.
Instagram | Cindy Prado
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her most recent Instagram share, Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado tantalized her 2.1 million followers with a steamy series of snaps in which she rocked a revealing top and casual jeans.

The photos were taken in her home base of Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy posed outside on a stretch of sidewalk overlooking what appeared to be a courtyard surrounded by lush greenery. The courtyard area had a unique two-tone diagonal striped pattern, and the entire spot looked like an oasis as Cindy strutted along the stretch of concrete.

Sexy Selfie
Cindy Prado wears a silky brown dress and captures a sultry selfie.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Her ensemble was from the retailer PrettyLittleThing, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were inspired to pick up the look for themselves. 

Cindy showcased her curves in a sleeveless corduroy garment that covered barely anything at all. The top left her slender arms and shoulders exposed, and consisted of two halves that were joined with a criss-cross of thin string that stretched over her chest and upper abdomen. The string was secured in a bow below her breasts, and the shirt showcased a serious amount of cleavage.

Radiant & Revealing
Cindy Prado flashes a smile while showing off her curves.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

The neutral hue blended in to Cindy's bronzed skin, making the ensemble even more scandalous, and the garment was a cropped length, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the shirt with simple high-waisted blue jeans in a light-wash denim. Cindy also incorporated several accessories that made a major style statement, including some small gold hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces that drew attention to her chest.

She had a quilted nude leather bag with a chain strap slung over her shoulder, and also wore a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses atop her nose.

Buxom Bombshell
Cindy Prado wears a sexy top and casual jeans.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Rachel finished off the look with a pair of brown ankle boots that had a chunky heel. In the first shot, she hooked one thumb into her belt loop and cocked a hip as she posed for the camera.

She included a few pictures from a closer perspective that showcased more of her curves and flawless features, and in the fifth image, she placed her sunglasses atop her head as she flashed a radiant smile.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, which she played with in that particular image as she glanced coyly off to the side.

Delectable In Daisy Dukes
Cindy Prado wears a white crop top and tiny Daisy Dukes.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Cindy's fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 18,300 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 237 comments.

"You look absolutely amazing I'm one of the many who has a crush on you," one fan wrote.

"Eye candy," another follower chimed in.

While she often showcases her street style or night out looks, Cindy particularly seems to love flaunting her assets in swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she thrilled her followers with a post in which she wore a colorful bikini with a unique silhouette.

