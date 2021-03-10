Cindy Prado Shows Off Tantalizing Cleavage In A Barely-There Top

In her most recent Instagram share, Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado tantalized her 2.1 million followers with a steamy series of snaps in which she rocked a revealing top and casual jeans.

The photos were taken in her home base of Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy posed outside on a stretch of sidewalk overlooking what appeared to be a courtyard surrounded by lush greenery. The courtyard area had a unique two-tone diagonal striped pattern, and the entire spot looked like an oasis as Cindy strutted along the stretch of concrete.