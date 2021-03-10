On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio gave an intense speech on the floor of the House. In it, he called out Republicans who he alleged had spent recent months focusing on cancel culture instead of working with Democrats to help workers and address issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by The Hill.

The former Democratic presidential hopeful referenced a recent controversy surrounding the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six books written by the author that they feel "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," as reported by CNN.