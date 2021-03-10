Trending Stories
March 10, 2021
Tim Ryan Urges Republicans To 'Stop Talking About Dr. Suess'
Rep. Tim Ryan addresses an audience
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
News & Politics
Terrence Smith

On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio gave an intense speech on the floor of the House. In it, he called out Republicans who he alleged had spent recent months focusing on cancel culture instead of working with Democrats to help workers and address issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by The Hill.

The former Democratic presidential hopeful referenced a recent controversy surrounding the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six books written by the author that they feel "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," as reported by CNN.

Tim Ryan Doesn't Want To Talk About Dr. Suess

"Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America! Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years," Ryan yelled during the debate of a bill regarding union organizing. 

"Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and start working with us on behalf of the American workers.”

The congressman was animated during his speech, waving his hands throughout and pointing directly at the members of the GOP that were in attendance.

Will The House Pass The $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package?

The Ohio lawmaker cited recent disputes the two parties had since the Democrats became the majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives, including an impasse over the minimum wage.

Ryan's speech comes as the House appears ready to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday after being approved in the Senate. No Republican senator supported the bill, which has received criticism from the right for not being targeted enough. 

The package will include a $1,400 direct payment for many Americans as well as an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits through early September.

Concerns Over 'Cancel Culture'

The concerns by conservatives over the decision to stop publishing the books written by Dr. Suess relate to what they feel is a concerted effort to reexamine subjects over insensitive racial or societal representation. The effort, referred to by critics as cancel culture, has received a greater focus in recent weeks following decisions by brands to alter their products. 

On March 5, House Minority Leader Leader Kevin McCarthy shared a video of himself reading the author's iconic book Green Eggs and Ham.

"I still like Dr. Seuss, so I decided to read Green Eggs and Ham," the California Republican wrote in caption of the tweet.

Ryan Is Furious About Political Polarization

Ryan further criticized Republicans for failing to act in response to a growing divide in wages between workers and CEOs.

“In the late '70s, a CEO made 35 times the worker. Today it’s three to 400 times the worker. And our friends on the other side ... running around with their hair on fire," Ryan continued.

The lawmaker is rumored to be planning a Senate campaign to take the place of the retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

