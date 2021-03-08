Miley Cyrus Flashes Her Cleavage In Snaps Taken By A Famous Friend

Miley Cyrus gave Instagram followers a show this weekend, sharing a series of racy snaps that were taken by one of her famous friends.

The pictures, shared on Sunday, showed Miley flashing some cleavage and showing off some rock star attitude. They captured some viral attention, garnering praise from followers and some of Miley's other famous friends. It's the latest racy image that Miley has shared on social media, following up some other even more revealing images that she has posted in recent weeks.