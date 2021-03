Katelyn Runck showed off her killer curves and chiseled muscles in a handmade bikini that exposed a lot more than it covered up. On Sunday, the fitness model took to Instagram to share two tantalizing photos of the skimpy swimsuit. The snapshots captured all of her best angles.

In her caption, Katelyn seemed to suggest that she's a lot fiercer than her flawless face makes her look.

"There’s always a wild side to an innocent face.. ya’ll agree?" she wrote, adding a baby angel and leopard emoji.