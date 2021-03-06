Ilhan Omar Says It's 'Disappointing' Democrats Are 'Sending Money To Less People' Than Donald Trump

In an interview on Friday evening, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota criticized her fellow Democrats for, as she put it, failing the American people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden and Democrats in the U.S. Senate spent months negotiating the $1.9 trillion economic relief package and ultimately decided to narrow eligibility for stimulus checks.

"I see it as a really disappointing development. We obviously are now ultimately sending money to less people than the Trump administration and the Senate majority Republicans," Omar told CNN, per The Hill.