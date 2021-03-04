'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Reality Steve Says A Decision For Next Season Has Been Made

Filming for the next season of The Bachelorette is slated to begin soon. Things have been up in the air regarding how production would move forward, but spoiler king Reality Steve says ABC has now picked a lead.

Reality Steve recently revealed that ABC had made their choice regarding their spring lead. The decision was never officially announced, but the show's production team seemingly made their pick earlier than usual. Then, franchise-related drama emerged and producers were supposedly going in a different direction.