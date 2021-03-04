Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot snap taken while she was spending some time outdoors poolside.

A large pool filled with shimmering turquoise water was visible behind her, and there were several lounge chairs positioned on the other side, although they were empty at the moment the photo was taken.

A tall wooden fence on one side added some privacy to the area and several towering trees surrounded the space as well, delivering bursts of lush greenery and making the outdoor spot seem like an oasis.