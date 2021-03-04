Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Tiny Pink Bikini
Abby Dowse takes a selfie in a red lingerie set.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot snap taken while she was spending some time outdoors poolside. 

A large pool filled with shimmering turquoise water was visible behind her, and there were several lounge chairs positioned on the other side, although they were empty at the moment the photo was taken.

A tall wooden fence on one side added some privacy to the area and several towering trees surrounded the space as well, delivering bursts of lush greenery and making the outdoor spot seem like an oasis.

Effortless Elegance
Abby Dowse reclines on a bed wearing a daring black gown.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Despite the scenic surroundings, the focal point of the shot remained Abby's buxom curves. She rocked a two-piece set from the brand Oh Polly and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post, as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers wanted to pick up the look.

The top was super simple, with tiny triangular cups barely able to contain her ample assets. Thin strings wrapped around her neck and back, connecting the two cups across her chest. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the garment.

Bikini Bombshell
Abby Dowse poses poolside in a tiny pink bikini.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The bottoms likewise had a simple silhouette, with a small patch of fabric covering the bare minimum and two thin strings stretching over her shapely hips. 

The high-cut style of the swimwear bottoms accentuated Abby's hourglass curves and elongated her incredible legs.

She waded into the pool until the water came to just above her knee, but plenty of her sculpted stems remained on display. Her bronzed skin glistened in the sunlight, glowing as the photo was taken, and her curves looked incredible in the barely-there bikini.

Lacy Lingerie
Abby Dowse rocks a lacy black lingerie set.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby finished off the look with a few accessories, including delicate layered necklaces and a thin bracelet on each wrist. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortlessly tousled look with some major texture. 

Several strands blew in the wind, obscuring portions of her flawless features, and she had both arms raised, hands tangled in her tresses.

Abby kept her gaze fixed on the camera, her plump lips parted in a sultry expression as the photo was captured.

Sultry Seductress
Abby Dowse slays in a blue bodysuit and distressed white shorts.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 29,500 likes within four hours of going live.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Love your wild hair," another chimed in, appreciating Abby's undone look.

"Irresistible," yet another commented, including a flame emoji to highlight his thoughts on the shot.

Abby isn't afraid to show off her curves in all kinds of skimpy looks. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with a snap in which she wore thigh-high stockings and a thong teddy for a truly scandalous look.

