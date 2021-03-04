George Hill As Clippers Starting PG

Hill may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, but he would still be a great addition to the Clippers. He wouldn't just give them a traditional point guard, but also someone who has experience playing in the NBA Finals. Aside from lessening the burden on George and Leonard's shoulders in terms of playmaking and ballhandling, he could also help in scoring and floor-spacing.

This season, the 34-year-old point guard is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.