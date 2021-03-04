Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flashes Bare Buns In See-Through Dress

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Instagram Models

Doina Barbaneagra Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Slays In A Teal Mini Dress With Scandalous Lace-Up Front

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Thick Thighs In Lace Teddy

March 4, 2021
NBA Rumors: Proposed Four-Team Deal Would Send George Hill To Clippers & Lou Williams To Sixers
George Hill chasing Lou Williams
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently one of the favorites to win the 2021 NBA title. With the improvements shown by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, most people believe that the Clippers are in a better position to reach the NBA Finals and bring home their first Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. However, to further boost their chances of beating Western Conference rivals like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz, the Clippers will likely continue to find ways to improve their supporting cast around George and Leonard.

Clippers Seeking Backcourt Upgrade
George Hill driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

One of the areas that they are eyeing to improve is the point guard position. Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have circulated that Leonard is urging the team to add a starting-caliber floor general to their roster. Since the report spread around the league, the Clippers have been linked to several point guards who are rumored to be available on the trade market, including George Hill of the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Kevin Pelton of ESPN, the Clippers could acquire Hill before the 2021 trade deadline by engaging in a four-team deal with the Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Four-Team Trade
Eric Bledsoe trying to prevent George Hill from scoring
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen

In the proposed trade scenario by Pelton, the Clippers would receive Hill, the Sixers would get Lou Williams and Mike Muscala, the Thunder would acquire Tony Bradley, Mfiondu Kabengele, Mike Scott, and a 2021 first-round pick, and the Hornets would obtain Terrance Ferguson and some cash consideration. If the trade becomes a reality, Pelton believes that it would benefit all the teams involved. While the Hornets and the Thunder would be getting more assets that would help them speed up the rebuilding process, the suggested trade could turn the Clippers and the Sixers into more competitive teams in their respective conferences.

George Hill As Clippers Starting PG
George Hill finding the open man
Gettyimages | Jared C. Tilton

Hill may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, but he would still be a great addition to the Clippers. He wouldn't just give them a traditional point guard, but also someone who has experience playing in the NBA Finals. Aside from lessening the burden on George and Leonard's shoulders in terms of playmaking and ballhandling, he could also help in scoring and floor-spacing.

This season, the 34-year-old point guard is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Sixers Get Backcourt Help
Lou Williams making plays for the Clippers
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Like the Clippers, the Sixers are also rumored to be searching for backcourt improvement on the trade market. As of now, they are being linked to Philadephia native and Toronto Raptors superstar Kyle Lowry. If Lowry wouldn't be available before the 2021 trade deadline, Pelton believes that Williams wouldn't be a bad Plan B for the Sixers.

"A return to Philadelphia for Williams could be a fit if a bigger deal for Lowry doesn't work out," Pelton wrote. "The three-time Sixth Man of the Year would help carry the Sixers' offense with Joel Embiid on the bench and is capable of being a late-game playmaker, too."

Latest Headlines

Meghan Markle Tells Oprah There Was 'A Lot Lost' In Relationship With Royals

March 4, 2021

Spanish Model Eva Padlock Squeezes Perky Cleavage Into Teeny Tiny Green Bikini

March 4, 2021

Australian Model Tahlia Hall Bares It All In Sheer & Lace Lingerie

March 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nuggets & Mavericks Reportedly Interested In Trading For JJ Redick

March 4, 2021

Slovakian Model Lucia Javorcekova Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Cheetah-Print Bikini

March 4, 2021

Buckingham Palace Launching Probe Into Claims Meghan Markle Bullied Staffers

March 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.