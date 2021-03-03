Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In A Colorful Swimsuit
Hailee Steinfeld wears a snakeskin-print crop top.
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld showcased her stunning figure in her latest social media share. The American singer and model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 2, and uploaded a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a sexy pose in her skimpy cut-out swimsuit.

The True Grit actress wore a sexy bathing suit from Frankies Bikinis, and the said garment was part of the collection that she created with Francesca Aiello, the founder, and creator of the brand.

Legs For Days
Hailee Steinfeld wears a red dress and nude heeled sandals.
Instagram | Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee looked fabulous in a colorful monokini. The striking colors of her suit were white, orange, green, and yellow. It only had one strap that clung to her right shoulder, highlighting her slim arm. The one-piece also featured a big cut-out along half of her toned midsection that showcased a glimpse of her flat stomach.

The low-cut neckline displayed a tantalizing view of her chest. The swimwear boasted a snug fit, and the size looked perfect on her. Notably, one side of the garment had a style similar to that of a bikini top.
 

Always So Sexy
Hailee Steinfeld wears a silver dress.
Instagram | Hailee Steinfeld

The lower part of the swimsuit was not visible in the close-up shot. However, it was seen in a video posted by Frankies Bikinis on their Instagram story. The sexy clip was also reposted by Hailee on her stories.

The footage revealed more of her suit. The lower part boasted high leg cuts, and the back portion displayed her perky posterior. The cut-out along the front reached half of her backside.

The photo shoot session was to promote her new bathing suit. She was snapped outside, posing under a shaded area.

She's A Tease
Hailee Steinfeld wears nothing but a white bath robe.
Instagram | Hailee Steinfeld

The location was surrounded by lush greenery with various plants, such as trees and shrubs in the background. The weather was also sunny, making it a perfect day for taking pictures.

Hailee posed by leaning on a beam and raised both of her arms and touched the sides of the structure with one arm higher than the other. The Dickinson star looked straight into the camera with her eyelids low and her lips parted. Her gaze appeared sultry and captivated a lot of her viewers.

Flaunting Her Perky Buns
Hailee Steinfeld wears a colorful swimsuit.
Instagram | Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee wore two thick, gold bangles and a pair of oversized round earrings.

In the caption, Hailee announced her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. She mentioned being so excited and told her fans about the collection's release date. She added a hashtag and tagged the retailer in the post.

As of this writing, the new upload has been liked 634,000-plus times and received more than 3,300 comments. She received tons of compliments and praises from her fans around the globe. Others expressed their interest in the new collection.

 

