Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In A Colorful Swimsuit

Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld showcased her stunning figure in her latest social media share. The American singer and model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 2, and uploaded a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a sexy pose in her skimpy cut-out swimsuit.

The True Grit actress wore a sexy bathing suit from Frankies Bikinis, and the said garment was part of the collection that she created with Francesca Aiello, the founder, and creator of the brand.