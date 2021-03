Britney Spears has posted a rare selfie with her two teenaged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The entertainer shared the snap on her Instagram page. The boys, now 15 and 14, towered over their petite mom in the snap.

It appeared that Britney used a filter to color the background of the image. Both her sons wore masks over the lower half of their faces. Britney also had on a face covering, but she pulled it down under her chin for the photograph.