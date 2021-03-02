Trending Stories
March 2, 2021
Jedidiah Duggar Rumored To Be Engaged To Sister-in-Law's Sibling
Jedidiah Duggar takes a selfie for Instagram.
Instagram | Jed Duggar
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Counting On star Jedidiah Duggar is rumored to be engaged to his sister-in-law's sibling. The  22-year-old, who previously ran a campaign for Arkansas House District 89, is reportedly involved with Kendra Duggar's sister Lauren, as reported by The Sun.

Rumors began circulating around the son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar after Jed was heard speaking to his sister Jessa while painting a pumpkin in November.

"Are you going to paint one for your darling?" she asked. 

He responded and said "yeah", before asking "wait, how did you know?"

 

 

Did Lauren Caldwell Leave Her Fiance For Jed?
Lauren Caldwell poses for an Instagram photograph.
Instagram | The Caldwells

Lauren was previously engaged to Titus Hall. The couple shared their wedding registry on The Knot, which had their date listed as June 18 of this year.

However, they ended their engagement at the end of last year. Posts marking the big announcement on both the Caldwell family's Instagram and Kendra's Instagram were deleted. 

 Lauren's sister Kendra married Joseph Duggar in 2017. The two had known each other for years. Joe once said in an episode of the series that the couple spoke for six months before they entered into a courtship. He proposed to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna's wedding to Austin Forsyth in May 2017. By September 2017, he and Kendra were married.

Jed & Lauren Have Reportedly Kept Their Union Quiet
Jedidiah Duggar poses for a selfie on Instagram.
Instagram | Jed Duggar

In The Sun report, an insider claimed Lauren, 20, realized she belonged with Jed, 22.

"Jed and Lauren have been courting on and off for over a year and kept things very hush-hush," a source told The Sun.

"Lauren seemed to confuse everyone when she got together with Titus, but it didn't last and her relationship with Jed became serious very quickly," they continued. "Their families are both happy for them and feel they're the perfect match, they're thankful Lauren didn't get hitched to the wrong guy."

 

Fans Have Long Pushed For Lauren To Marry A Duggar Son
Lauren Caldwell enjoys a frosty drink in an Instagram snap.
Instagram | The Caldwells

"They've already discussed having children, they're really ready to settle down and start their own family," the source alleged of the couple's future plans.

They added that the future wedding will likely be a large affair and expected more than 100 guests to be in attendance whenever it takes place.

Fans have been pushing for Lauren to be paired with one of the Duggar sons since she first made an appearance on Counting On. The young woman, who shares the same sweet looks as her older sister, is a favorite among viewers.

Viewers Thought Lauren Would End Up With James Or Jason
The cast of 'Counting On.'
TLC

Counting On fans have speculated which Duggar son  Lauren would end up settling down with. The Sun reported that the frontrunners were James or Jason.

Jed has not made any mention of their union on Instagram. Lauren does not have her own social media page.

This news comes on the heels of news that Jed's brother Justin, 18, tied the knot with Claire Spivey, 20, on February 26. The bride wore a short-sleeved lace dress. The groom donned a dark gray suit and green tie.

