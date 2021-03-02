Jedidiah Duggar Rumored To Be Engaged To Sister-in-Law's Sibling

Counting On star Jedidiah Duggar is rumored to be engaged to his sister-in-law's sibling. The 22-year-old, who previously ran a campaign for Arkansas House District 89, is reportedly involved with Kendra Duggar's sister Lauren, as reported by The Sun.

Rumors began circulating around the son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar after Jed was heard speaking to his sister Jessa while painting a pumpkin in November.

"Are you going to paint one for your darling?" she asked.

He responded and said "yeah", before asking "wait, how did you know?"