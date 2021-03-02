Trending Stories
March 2, 2021
Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie
Kindly Myers gets flirty in low-cut bralette.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers has been coming in hot lately on Instagram, and her most recent upload was no exception. The Playboy hottie updated her page with a sizzling lingerie shot that is sure to keep her fans glued to their phones. 

The babe poured her incredible figure into a see-through teddy, baring it all for the camera as she struck a sultry pose with her back to a wall. 

The photo has only been live for a short while, but has already elicited an elated response from Kindly's followers. Nearly 2,200 people hit the "like" button on the post within the first 15 minutes, while 100 of her admirers left messages in the comments section. 

Scroll through to see the scorching snap!

A Busty Display
Kindly Myers bares cleavage in plunging see-through lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

Kindly's black one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the platform's content guidelines due to its sheer fabric and sexy design. The number had a floral lace front that afforded a copious view of her ample chest. While the lingerie was a halterneck style that didn't leave a lot of décolletage on display, it clung tightly enough to her figure to emphasize her buxom assets. Likewise, her deep cleavage was visible through the sheer lace, whose elegant print did little to censor her curves.

Kindly kept the photo Instagram-safe by photoshopping out any sensitive bits. Nevertheless, the saucy look left little to the imagination, perfectly showcasing her bodacious physique. Keep scrolling to take a gander!

Effortlessly Sexy 
Kindly Myers flaunts toned body in netted lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The 35-year-old looked effortlessly sexy in the corset-style lingerie, which caught the eye with a transparent panel in the front. It was decorated with sleek busks that accentuated her lean midriff, flashing her belly button through the clear fabric. 

Meanwhile, the sides were made out of sheer black mesh, as were the high-cut bottoms, which sported a much flimsier print than the racy front. The strappy number also boasted a tantalizing deep cut that showed plenty of sideboob. Kindly's photo is embedded below, so check it out for yourself!  

Kindly Gets Flirty
Kindly Myers poses seductively in purple lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The blond bombshell oozed sensuality as she pressed her booty against the wall and arched her back, thrusting her perky chest into focus. She cocked her hip and opened her thighs, stretching out her arms to the side and framing her curvy hips with her open palms. 

The model peered into the camera with an enticing stare and parted her lips in a seductive way. Her long locks brushed over her shoulders, luring the gaze toward her exposed sideboob. A dainty necklace grazed just below her collar bone, looking almost invisible against her glowing, supple skin.

Kindly accompanied the post with a cheeky caption that got her some extra attention.

"Don’t blow my phone up, just blow my mind."

Followers were quick to quip in the comments.

"You are stunning [two heart-eyes emoji] my mind got blown," wrote one Instagrammer in response.

 

 

She Knows How To Thrill Fans
Kindly Myers looks sexy in red lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The outfit was from luxury lingerie brand, Honey Birdette, which is known for its provocative designs. 

Kindly gave fans a preview of the attire in a post shared a few days after Christmas. On that occasion, the babe showed off the risqué teddy from a different angle, positioning the camera down low and posing with her knee raised. That upload proved to be a big hit with her followers, racking up about 30,000 likes to date.

Her latest update was also a crowd-pleaser, earning Kindly numerous compliments from her enamored fans.

"Breaking the glass ceiling in hotness, sensuousness and seductiveness," gushed one person.

"Holly molly [you] are so beautiful absolutely stunning," raved a second user.

"You're gonna make my head explode," said a third admirer. 

