Venezuelan Stunner Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Sensational Figure In Cleavage-Baring Outfit

Georgina Mazzeo served a killer look on Monday, March 1, when she treated her 3 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new update.

The Venezuelan model and influencer took to her popular account to upload a series of photos in which she sported a skintight outfit that accentuated her sensational body — particularly her cleavage.

The slideshow included three similar pictures. In the first, Mazzeo faced the camera while the second and third pics featured her from behind, offering the viewer a shot of her toned booty.