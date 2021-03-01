Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Venezuelan Stunner Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Sensational Figure In Cleavage-Baring Outfit
Georgina Mazzeo pulls her braids to the side and puckers her lips.
Instagram | Georgina Mazzeo
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Georgina Mazzeo served a killer look on Monday, March 1, when she treated her 3 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new update. 

The Venezuelan model and influencer took to her popular account to upload a series of photos in which she sported a skintight outfit that accentuated her sensational body — particularly her cleavage. 

The slideshow included three similar pictures. In the first, Mazzeo faced the camera while the second and third pics featured her from behind, offering the viewer a shot of her toned booty.

Workout Set
Georgina Mazzeo sits on the floor in a leopard-print dress.
Instagram | Georgina Mazzeo

Mazzeo was dressed in a pink two-piece workout set that flattered her skin tone and green-blue eyes. 

The top featured a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of skin on her chest. The fronts overlapped, creating a ruched effect. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, highlighting her toned upper arms.

Mazzeo wore tiny shorts made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her lower body. The back boasted an elastic that formed a ruched design, drawing a lot of attention to her derriere.

Fit Figure
Georgina Mazzeo wears a fuzzy cropped sweater.
Instagram | Georgina Mazzeo

The waistband was cut in a V shape that showed off her lower stomach. Thin strings tied on the thighs, bunching the sides.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, Mazzeo shared that she snapped the photos before hitting the gym and messing up her hair, according to a Google translation. 

Mazzeo wore her brunette hair styled in straight strands that she swept slightly to the side. She pulled the length before her right shoulder, allowing her locks to rest on her chest.

Fan Reaction
Georgina Mazzeo wears a low-cut white top.
Instagram | Georgina Mazzeo

Mazzeo asked her fans to note in the comments section which of the three photos they liked best. She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Bo and Tee, indicating her post was an ad for the retailer. 

Within seven hours, the post has garnered more than 134,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Mazzeo's fans took to the comments section to reply to her question while also using the space to simply rave about her beauty and express their admiration for her hard work.

Her Fans Were Here For It
Georgina Mazzeo wears a yellow swimsuit.
Instagram | Georgina Mazzeo

"My inspiration. I can't help but admire you," one of her fans gushed.

"All of them You are the most beautiful flower in the gardens of heavens, beauty [heart-eyes emoji, growing hearts and a flower emoji] @georginamazzeo if stealing hearts  is an art, you are the Picasso of it," chimed in a second user.

"Could you give us your tip for gaining muscle mass?" asked another one, and Mazzeo responded that she would do so in her Instagram stories.

"All of them! And even though you are not posing, you still look perfect!" a fourth follower replied.

