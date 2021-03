Looking Gorgeous

Laura's over 1.4 million followers seemed to approve of the stunning photograph and didn't mind sharing their thoughts. The post garnered more than 7,100 likes within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Gorgeous beautiful I love you," one follower wrote.

"You are looking so gorgeous and sexy," another gushed.

"That bath looks amazing!!!!!" a third social media user told the model.