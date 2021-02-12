‘The Young And The Restless’ Stunner: Sharon Feels ‘Relief’ After Kissing Adam

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon feels a sense of relief after she and Adam kiss. Sure, she’s married to Rey, and he’s helping Chelsea recover, but there’s something between them, and she’s glad to know it’s still there in some sense. Sharon Case discussed her on-screen persona’s feelings about the shocking development with Soap Opera Digest recently.

After Rey (Jordi Viilasuso) asked Sharon to put his needs before Adam’s (Mark Grossman), he said he wanted her to stop helping Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Sharon tries to do the right thing, and she goes to Adam to let him know she’s no longer going to work with Chelsea. The two end up talking about things, and then they kiss, even though they’re both in other relationships.

Viewers might think that Sharon might be feeling a bit bad about her betrayal of Rey, but Case noted that isn’t what she’s thinking at all.

“Believe it or not, she’s feeling a sense of relief because this has been building up between them for the last two years since Adam’s been back in town.”

It seems that she feels relieved. After all, Rey has been controlling with her, which she doesn’t respond well to. That’s one reason why she’s finding herself attracted to her ex-husband despite recently getting married to somebody else.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

“They did sleep together not long after he returned to Genoa City, and he asked her to marry him, but she told him no, so it’s been heavy on her mind all this time, and because of that, she never really knew where he stands. He told her not too long ago, ‘I really love you,’ and even though you hear the words, sometimes you’re not sure where they really stand. When they kissed, hit meant something to her,” the actress said.

For a while now, it’s been obvious that neither Sharon nor Adam can stay away from the other. No matter how hard she’s tried, she keeps interacting with him. First, she was his therapist, and then, she became Chelsea’s. Rey can’t keep her away, and neither can Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). The teenager has been quite clear with her mother about how she feels about her uncle. She’s horrified by being kidnapped as a baby, and she does not want him around at all. The bullying Faith received over Adam’s actions coming out last year affected her in a deeply negative way.

Even with all that going against a reunion, Sharon and Adam are drawn to each other. Expect Faith to react in a big way when she gets a text that shows her mom kissing her uncle.