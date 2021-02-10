Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon’s Stunning Betrayal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 11, tease that Elena and Nate’s romantic vacation takes a turn for the worse when she confesses her secret to him. Elsewhere, Victor questions Adam’s intentions regarding Sharon and Chelsea while Rey gives his wife an ultimatum. Ultimately Sharon ends up betraying her husband and her daughter.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finally comes clean with Nate (Sean Dominic), according to SheKnows Soaps. After a bad dream, Nate realizes that Elena still has Devon (Bryton James) on her mind. Even though she tries to play the whole thing off, but eventually Nate asks her outright. Elena can’t lie about it. She ends up telling Nate that she spent the night with Devon during the recent ice storm. He’s not overly surprised, but he isn’t willing to forgive and forget, either. Instead of enjoying their romantic trip together, Nate ends up going for a walk on the beach alone.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) a reality check. The father and son meet at Society to catch up. They’re fresh off of Adam attempting to forsake the Newman name, but after Victor came through to help out with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), he seems pretty happy to have that last name. At least for now.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

They discuss Chelsea’s recovery, and Victor calls out Adam about including Sharon in it. While Adam attempts to explain it, he notes that Sharon has kept him grounded through everything. Without her help, Adam doesn’t know where he’d be. Victor warns his son to consider what he’s doing carefully.

At Sharon’s, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tells her how he feels about walking in and seeing Adam holding his wife’s hand. Sharon tries to explain that it’s innocent, but Rey wants her to hear him too. He lets Sharon know how it feels for her to always put Adam’s needs before his and everyone else’s. Although he doesn’t want to give her an ultimatum, Rey lets Sharon know that he wants her to cut off all contact with her ex-husband.

After their discussion, that’s what Sharon attempts to do. She finds Adam at Society and tells him that she can’t be part of Chelsea’s recovery anymore. They talk about things a bit more, and then suddenly, they kiss each other passionately. Sharon betrays not only Rey but also Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). The teen is sure to be blindsided by her mother kissing the man who kidnapped her. Adam also betrays Chelsea, which won’t go over well.