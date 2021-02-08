NBA Rumors: John Wall Could Be Traded To Heat For Dragic, Olynyk, Iguodala & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Trade

The Miami Heat may have finally found their way back to the winning column, but most people are still expecting them to be active on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. After Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets make major upgrades on their roster, the Heat obviously need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the most realistic targets for Heat on the trade market is All-Star point guard John Wall of the Houston Rockets.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Heat to acquire Wall from the Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, Miami would be sending a package that includes Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Andre Iguodala, and a 2025 first-round pick to Houston in exchange for Wall.

Though it would cost them three solid veteran role players and a future first-round selection, Patuto believes that the suggested deal would make a lot of sense for the Heat as it would allow them to replace Dragic with a younger All-Star caliber floor general in Wall.

“The Miami Heat made it a point to bring back Goran Dragic this season because they needed help at the point guard position. Dragic is a solid starter but the team could use that next-level player. John Wall is off to a good start this season and could give Miami another dynamic on both ends. He is averaging 18.8 points and 6.0 assists per game this season while being a frequently used pick-and-roll ball handler and isolation option. The Miami Heat are a team that is used to making big moves and this could be no different. “

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Wall would be an intriguing addition to Miami. He may have spent the past two years recovering from various injuries but as soon as he returned to the court this season, he has proven that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. In 14 games he played, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging 18.8 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field 37.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

If he manages to return to his old self and stay away from any major injury, pairing Wall with Butler and Adebayo would give the Heat a better matchup against the Nets’ “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden and the Bucks’ trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday.