WWE News: Edge Shares When He Found Out About Christian’s Surprise Return At ‘Royal Rumble’ 2021

Christian shocked the world at last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view when he entered the titular 30-man Battle Royale match. The bout marked his first competitive in-ring appearance since 2014, and it was believed that he’d never wrestle again due to injuries. Only a few people knew about his return prior to the event, and Edge was one of them.

In a recent conversation with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, by way of WrestlingNews.co, the Hall of Famer talked about finding out about his best friend’s seemingly miraculous comeback.

“I was one of the few that was privy to the fact that he got cleared a few months ago. We didn’t know he was going to be in the Rumble until Friday, though. I was in the midst of driving down to his house from North Carolina to stay for the weekend. And then we found out and we’re like ‘OK, well, we’ll drive over to the Rumble together then.'”

The former tag team partners hugged during the match, but that moment wasn’t planned. According to Edge — who returned to the company following a nine-year injury hiatus last year — their emotional segment was completely genuine and legitimate.

As The Inquisitr noted, “The R Rated Superstar” stated that he hopes for another tag team run with his old partner. The duo hasn’t wrestled together since 2011, though their reunion at the time was only temporarily. Their main run ended in 2001, and both performers went on to have successful singles careers.

Christian now looks set to stick around as a part-timer, similar to Edge’s current position. A full-time schedule could risk aggravating his concussion problems again, but he’ll likely be used in high-profile angles and compete in a few dream matches.

His comeback also appeared to be a very last-minute decision. As Sportskeeda reported, he supposedly met with WWE’s medical team in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the lead up to the event, and was officially cleared one week before. While he was spotted backstage, no one, besides a select who were in the know, suspected the surprise.

During the conversation with Graves, Edge also opened up about his own experiences returning to action following long-term injury problems. He spent most of 2020 on the sidelines after tearing his triceps at Backlash, and he worked hard to make it back in time for last weekend’s pay-per-view.

Edge also won the Battle Royale match, and he looks set to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.