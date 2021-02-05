Kate Hudson, 41, Flaunts Bombshell Body In A Bra & Tight Workout Pants

Kate Hudson showed off her enviable figure in the latest post that was featured on her Instagram page. The February 5 update included six images that have quickly grabbed the attention of her 12.8 million fans.

The actress was photographed lounging around in a photo studio. She sat on a wicker chair with a light backdrop. Hudson had one leg off the chair, tucking the opposite near her chest and using it as an armrest. She placed her elbow on the back of the piece of furniture as she met the camera lens with an alluring stare. She remained seated in the second image before standing in the last two. Hudson demonstrated her athletic ability, balancing her weight and doing stretches as she worked it for the camera. The last two images saw Hudson’s clothing hanging on a rack.

The A-lister showed off her amazing figure in a mismatched set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a bra that boasted a dark green fabric. It had a collared neck that connected to one thick strap. Its thick band was tight on her ribs, cutting off to expose her flat tummy and abs.

Hudson teamed the look with a pair of red bottoms that were equally as curve-hugging. She wore its thick band high on her waist to accentuate her tiny frame and midsection. The piece proceeded to fit tightly over her trim hips and thighs before flaring out near the bottom. Hudson went barefoot for the photo op, revealing red polish that matched the color of her pants.

Her athletic look included a chunky bracelet on her left wrist. She also rocked a pair of dangly earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling. Hudson pulled her long blond locks back into a ponytail, and a few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face.

In her caption, Hudson shared that this month’s edit just “nailed it” while revealing she loves the new silhouette. She also tagged her photographer and her company, Fabletics. Within minutes of the update going live on her feed, it’s amassed more than 83,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“Love the symbolism of positivity vs. negativity! Happy New (Positive) Year!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You’re so beautiful. Love that! Wish I could wear it as well as you,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“he most beautifull and sensual,” another person raved alongside a few flames.

“Gah Kate, you are a timeless beauty. Really the best,” one more chimed in.