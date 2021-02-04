The Weeknd Teases Surprise Details Of Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weeknd teased surprise details of the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in comments reported by Entertainment Tonight where he revealed what viewers could expect at the midway point of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an NFL press conference, the entertainer was asked to confirm the rumors that his performance would take place in the stands of Raymond James Stadium.

He replied that due to coronavirus restrictions and for the safety of the players and the workers “we kind of built this stage within the stadium.” He also revealed that the field would be used as well as different parts of the stadium, and its iconic pirate ship. His said intent was to do something that has never been done before.

He then told reporters that he didn’t want to divulge too much and they should watch on Sunday to see what surprises would unfold.

The artist said he intended to be respectful to the viewers at home. He planned to incorporate some of the storylines he has featured throughout the year where he tackled what he has called the “absurd culture” of Hollywood by wearing a red suit, black shirt and tie, and head bandages for his performances.

He called the storyline a “very cohesive story” and said it would continue and he would be mindful to keep his actions PG-rated for families who would be watching.

“Hopefully they can pick up some of their own theories and conclusions of what the show is saying and the story I’m telling from the performance,” he said, as reported by ET.

When asked what his favorite halftime show had been thus far, he cited legendary singer Diana Ross, who performed as part of Super Bowl XXX between the clash of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys reported Spectrum News 1.

Diana was lowered onto the stage by a crane of sparklers, She changed costumes three times and left the field via a helicopter. Said the singer of Diana’s performance, “the show just makes me smile.”

The Weeknd joins a list of other notable performers who have taken this world stage to entertain during halftime.

These include Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, and the E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Janet Jackson, Aerosmith, Stevie Wonder, and Gloria Estefan to name a few reported Sports Illustrated.