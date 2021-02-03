‘The Talk’ Hosts Reveal Their Struggle With Pandemic Weight Gain & How They Are Taking Control Of Their Health

The Talk hosts participated in a brutally honest discussion about their struggles with pandemic weight gain. Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth discussed how they are taking charge of their health in a segment featured on the show’s Instagram page.

Carrie Ann revealed that after visiting her physician, she learned she had gained 25 pounds. She openly revealed she was now 155 pounds and expressed her desire to drop 15 of those moving forward.

This opened up a discussion between the women regarding weight gain and their plans to move past the numbers on the scale and begin a journey towards better health that encompasses mind, body, and spirit.

Carrie Ann admitted that throughout the coronavirus pandemic she ate a lot, was in pain, and could not work out. However, hearing her physician say the number out loud was a “shock.”

Carrie Ann said that while she liked the way she looked she felt uncomfortable with the extra weight around her midsection.

Sharon understood Carrie Ann’s concerns. She shared her current struggle with weight gain. She said at first, she gained 10 pounds. The number had since risen and she admitted she was now 50 pounds heavier than almost one year earlier.

Sharon shared her original intent to take charge of her well-being beginning January 1. After that date came and went, she looked toward February 1. She ultimately realized the correct time to make a change was “right now” and has learned not to set her goals to a specific date.

Sheryl, who has lost almost 50 pounds, shared the tips that have worked for her. She cited good sleep, movement, meditation, prayer, and drinking water as some of the things that have helped her.

She said that what jump-started her weight loss was incorporating more fiber into her daily diet. Sheryl added that moving around and eliminating her stress were also two other very important things that had worked for her thus far.

Viewers of the series applauded the women for their honesty in the segment.

“This is one of the best discussions I’ve ever heard on television. Women speaking about themselves without apologizing, without shame and with self-respect,” applauded one follower.

“This made me like Carrie Ann even more!!! It takes guts to say how much you weigh and let alone on national TV. You look great but I know the feeling of ‘not feeling right,'” admitted a second fan.

“A great show ladies, speaking the truth and encouraging us on this journey of wellness,” claimed a viewer.