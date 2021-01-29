Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors Hit A Fever Pitch After Ring Pics Hit The Internet

The actress was seen wearing a large diamond on her left hand as she attended Kelly's 'SNL' rehearsals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fueled engagement rumors during their recent visit to New York City — where Kelly is slated to be the musical guest during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Fox reportedly accompanied Kelly to rehearsals and was seen with a huge diamond on the third finger of her left hand as they exited their hotel, the Daily Mail reported.

In paparazzi photographs published by the Daily Mail, Fox was also seen wearing the large ring as she entered the building where SNL is taped. She kept the bauble hidden under a large pink coat that she held over her arm. In the same hand, she held a water bottle.

The ring appeared to be a large square diamond set on a thick gold band.

Kelly also wore a ring on his left hand, but his jewelry appeared to be more of an accessory item. His unique piece wrapped around his finger from the back and featured an open center in the front.

Neither Fox nor Kelly have yet to confirm that they are engaged.

Fox and Kelly have been an item since revealing their relationship on Instagram shortly after she split from her husband of almost 10 years, Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. She and Green are parents to three children — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

“Achingly beautiful boy my heart is yours,” Fox wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and the musician from August, as seen here.

Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

Kelly met the Transformers actress on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film tells the story of an FBI agent and a Florida State officer who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases, per IMDb. The movie also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Sistine Stallone, and Lukas Haas.

Kelly spoke publicly about his feelings for the actress to actor Dave Franco for Interview Magazine. He credited Fox with helping him during the “dark nights” when he was not able to figure out why he was so in his head. He added that she helped him put things into perspective.

Kelly also revealed that he felt his relationship with Fox has allowed him to “leave the spaceship and give himself to the cosmos.” He said that Fox helped him tremendously by being a partner who had the rope and could yank him “back to the space station” when needed.