‘The Snoopy Show’ To Debut On Apple TV Plus This February

A new streaming series featuring the beloved exploits of Charlie Brown and his devoted beagle will be the basis of The Snoopy Show that will debut on Apple TV+ beginning February 5. The series will feature Snoopy and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures.

The show’s official press site said that while the pup may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, he’s much more than that. He is also Joe Cool: the hippest kid in school. The pup is a surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel and as a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron.

The show will feature all of the beloved animated character’s personas in this brand-new illustrated comedy based upon the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Apple TV Plus

In a trailer seen below, Snoopy’s exploits appear to have not changed since the beloved four-legged companion first made his debut in October 1950.

The strip was originally published in just seven United States newspapers at the time of its debut. It grew in popularity after a book of reprints of the comics helped it to gain a broader audience reported History.

Peanuts would go on to become syndicated to more than 2,600 newspapers around the globe and read by more than 350 million people in 75 countries. Its four-legged leading man has become one of the most beloved illustrated characters in the entertainment world.

Each episode consists of three, seven-minute cartoons which will be based on the comic strip series.

Other infamous characters from the cartoons and specials include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, Sally, Rerun, and Marcie.

The Inquisitr previously reported that most of the yearly televised specials starring the animated group of pals moved online to Apple TV+ as part of a corporate deal.

It is on the streaming service that Snoopy fans can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, as well as It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Christmas as part of the platform’s deal where they have exclusive rights to the cartoon classics.

Other Apple Originals featuring the Peanuts gang include Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, and Snoopy in Space, currently streaming on the network reported Deadline.

Voice actors include Ethan Pugiotto as Charlie Brown, Terry McGurrin as Snoopy, Rob Tinker as Woodstock, Christian Dal Dosso as Franklin, Isabella Leo as Lucy, Wyatt White as Linus, Holly Gorski as Marcie, Hattie Kragtin as Sally, Isis Moore as Peppermint Patty, and Milo Toriel-McGibbon as Rerun.