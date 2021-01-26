‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Abby Pops A Question To Mariah

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for January 25 through 29 teases that Abby and Chance have decided to achieve their family dreams through surrogacy. Abby decides to ask Mariah to carry their child, and the redhead seems shocked.

When Abby (Melissa Ordway) learned that her previous miscarriage left her uterus too scared to carry her and Chance’s (Donny Boaz) baby, she felt that their dreams of being parents were over. Abby cried and threw herself a pity party. Victor (Eric Braeden) even helped her find a second opinion from a doctor who agreed that Abby had no possibility of having a fertilized egg implant in her womb.

Abby worried that Chance would feel he lost out on something because of her infertility. She even took some time to herself to get her head on straight. However, Chance stood by his new wife, and he promised to make sure they had children one way or the other. Because of their families, they have considerable resources to create a family of their own to fill up the Chancellor mansion.

After spending several days coming to terms with things, Abby looks for a silver lining. She’s heartened to learn that her eggs are viable, which means she and Chance can raise their biological child through surrogacy. She’s hopeful that Chance will agree it’s a good idea, and she happily tells him her decision. Chance declares that he feels great about Abby’s choice for them to find somebody to carry their fetus.

Sure, she will have to go through an egg retrieval process, and they will have to anxiously await the results to find out how many viable possibilities they have and then whether or not the surrogate gets pregnant. They certainly do not have an easy road ahead of them, but it’s one they decide to travel together to make their dreams come true.

It seems that neither Chance nor Abby wants a stranger to do the job for them, and she decides the perfect person to ask is her maid of honor, Mariah (Camryn Grimes). She invites Mariah over, and she tells her the good news about their decision. However, when Mariah realizes that Abby wants her to undergo the procedure and the pregnancy, she’s quite taken aback. Things are great for Mariah now with her new job at Jabot and her relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She’s not so sure she is ready to spend the next nine months growing somebody else’s baby.