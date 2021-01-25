‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Bill Begs Katie, ‘Let Me Come Home’ In New Promo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) misses his Katie Logan (Heather Tom). After months apart, the media mogul wears his heart on his sleeve as he begs her for a second chance. But Katie still feels betrayed by the man she loves. Should she risk her heart again for the sake of love?

Bill Puts It All On The Table

Dollar Bill decides to go all-in. He has given Katie plenty of time to think about their situation. He knows that he hurt her when he kissed her sister, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), but it was a mistake. The tycoon swears that he wants Katie.

“I love you so much,” Bill tells the youngest Logan sister. He carries on by telling her some of the things he misses about her.

“I miss the way you fit in my arms,” he says.

Bill doesn’t want to wait anymore. He wants his family back and falls on his sword as he pleads with her.

“I want you back,” he begs.

Will Katie forgive Bill? You won’t want to miss what happens next on B&B! ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. ???? pic.twitter.com/zOMCCrHTB0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 24, 2021

Katie’s Insecurities Revealed

Those who follow the soap opera know that this isn’t the first or even the second time that Bill cheated with Brooke. He has repeatedly hurt her in the past, and she is unwilling to be his victim again.

Katie reveals the reason why she doesn’t want to get back together with him.

“I don’t know that I can trust you with my heart,” the brunette says.

However, the father of her child refuses to give up and pleads with her to reconsider her position.

“I need you. And I think you need me too,” Bill says. He knows Katie so well and believes that she still has feelings for him. The promo shows that both of them are in tears as they contemplate a future without each other.

“Let me come home,” hebegs Katie. When she found out that he had cheated on her, Bill had insisted that she stay at the mansion. He was at fault, so he moved out. But now he wants to come home to her.

The media tycoon also wants another shot at putting his family back together. In the past, Will Spencer (Finnegan George) wanted his parents to live under the same roof, and he moved heaven and earth to make it happen. Bill desires the chance to be a dad to his youngest son. He never had the opportunity with Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton) or Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and wants to be there for his kid.

The Bold and the Beautifuldaily spoilers indicate that Katie will turn to Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and ask her for advice. In the meantime, Bill will ask Wyatt for some pointers about getting Katie back.