‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers For January 25-29: Paris Exposes Zoe Who Seduces Zende, Ridge Finds Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 25-29 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will make some stunning choices after learning Zende Forrester Dominguez’s (Delon de Metz) secret. The model will betray Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to satisfy her lust for the designer. Unfortunately for her, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is on to her and confronts her and Zende in a shocking moment of truth.

In the meantime, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) realizes that he cannot live without the love of his life. He approaches Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and begs her to give them one more chance because nothing matters without her.

Monday, January 25 – A Paternity Test For A Spencer Baby

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) demands a paternity test after her doctor confirms her pregnancy. Did Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) father the baby, or is Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) the dad? It appears as if this child, and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), are almost certainly Spencers but with different fathers.

As seen below, Zoe receives a text message that changes everything for her. Zende sent it months ago and asked her not to go too fast with Carter. However, the message failed to send, and Zoe had slept with Carter on that fateful evening.

Tuesday, January 26 – Ridge Questions His Nephew

Zoe takes a chance on love when she shows Zende the delayed text. She wants him to admit that he has feelings for her.

Ridge has picked up on the vibe between Zende and Zoe and questions his nephew about their relationship. He finds himself in a tricky spot after Carter asks him to be his best man.

Wednesday, January 27 –Dollar Bill Goes All In

Trying to win Katie back, Dollar Bill goes all in to prove to her how much he loves her, as seen in the riveting video clip below.

Zende’s not ready to admit the truth to Ridge and covers when his uncle asks him some upfront questions. He doesn’t want to hurt Carter by admitting he has the hots for his fiancée.

Thursday, January 28 – A Plan Of Seduction

Katie turns to her sister (Jennifer Gareis) for advice about reuniting with Bill. In the meantime, Bill also asks Wyatt (Darin Brooks) how he can convince Katie to give them another chance.

Zoe pays Zende a surprise visit because she wants to seduce him.

Friday, January 29 – Ridge Catches The Cheaters & Paris Exposes Zoe

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has had enough of her sister’s deceit. She decides to expose Zoe’s lies and tell Carter the truth.

Ridge busts in and catches Zoe and Zende red-handed. He is livid and demands answers from Carter’s fiancée and best friend.