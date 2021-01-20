Cindy Vela Update: See If The Texas Woman Lost Weight After ‘My 600-LB Life’

Cindy Vela came to My 600-LB Life in need of drastic changes, and now viewers will get to see whether the Texas woman had found it.

The 45-year-old was featured on the January 20 episode of the TLC docu-series, with fans watching as the once-bedridden woman embarked on a journey to lose weight and regain her health. As The Cinemaholic reported, Vela was barely able to get out of bed and could only stand for two to three minutes at a time before she was forced to go back down.

As the report noted, Vela had a story common to many people featured on My 600-LB Life. Her struggles with weight started in her adolescence, using food and her growing size as a means to escape childhood abuse. She weighed 140 pound by the time she turned 10, and was all the way up to 200 when she turned 14.

Her struggles continued until Vela hit 500 pounds at the age of 30. As the report noted, medical complications soon followed. It was then that her caretaker insisted she try to see renowned weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

Still, the struggles continued as the diet and exercise measures and her attempts to undergo therapy to address underlying issues failed to help.

“However, even after she was put on a strict diet, given exercises, and made to attend psychotherapy sessions, Cindy only managed to shed around 40 lbs out of the 70 asked of her, which just wasn’t enough,” the report noted. “Talking about her abuse, her father’s alcohol addiction, and his death didn’t help either.”

Early promotional clips of the show released by TLC showed Dr. Now clashing with Vela due to her effort in the program. The surgeon is often hard on his patients who do not meet the requirements to advance to surgery, especially those who fail to show commitment to giving up junk foods and adhere to the diet required of them.

Dr. Now has harsh words for his newest patient. Will Cindy make it through his program? Tune in to #My600lbLife TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/qICSkeqiHV — TLC Network (@TLC) January 20, 2021

It’s not clear whether Vela was able to continue losing weight after her time in front of the My 600-LB Life cameras ended. She has a public Facebook page, but there is little in the way of updates on her journey and do not appear to be any recent pictures that may show whether she has continued to drop pounds. Her profile picture shows her face, but she does not appear to be any thinner than when she had first appeared on the TLC series.