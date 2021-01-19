‘One Piece’ Chapter 1002 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get more thrilling and exciting as Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and his comrades have finally engaged in an all-out brawl against Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Unfortunately for fans, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda won’t be releasing a new chapter this week as the popular manga is set to undergo another hiatus.

According to Spoiler Guy, One Piece Chapter 1002 will be delayed and is set to be officially available on January 31, 2021.

“After the release of the previous chapter, one piece of fans are full of beans want to know the official release date of the chapter. So, as per the schedule or the information, One Piece 1002 is on delay. Now, as per the update, One Piece Chapter 1002 is going to release on 31st January 2021.”

The news no longer surprised most fans as the popular manga has been going on one-week breaks since it began in 1997. However, the hiatuses became more frequent when COVID-19 spread in Japan. To slow down the increasing numbers of infected individuals, the Japanese government enforced strict quarantine protocols which impacted several business sectors, including the manga and anime industries. Oda admitted that he’s frustrated with the ongoing situation, but promised to continue making new chapters during the pandemic.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

One Piece Chapter 1002 is expected to be more intense than previous editions. The battle between the members of the Worst Generation and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea won’t only determine the fate of the Land of Wano, but it could also give a major hint on who will follow in the footsteps of legendary pirate Gol D. Roger and become the next Pirate King.

Despite being outnumbered, Big Mom and Kaido clearly hold the upper hand in the fight in terms of battle power. In the previous chapter, Kaido even asked Linlin to stand back and let him deal with Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Eustass “Captain” Kid, Killer, and Trafalgar D. Water Law on his own. Once he’s defeated them, the strongest creature in the world said that he would take everything they have, including their manpower, treasures, and Poneglyphps, before proceeding with the main goal of finding the island of Laugh Tale and obtaining One Piece.

Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer, and Law are all aware of the huge obstacles in front of them, but none seemed to be intimidated by the two Emperors of the Sea. One Piece Chapter 1002 could reveal if the members of the Worst Generation receive a huge power-up or devise a specific strategy to take down Kaido and Big Mom.