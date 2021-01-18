NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, And Draft Pick For Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is expected to be one of the hottest names on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. With their inability to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension and the recent arrival of Jarrett Allen, most people believe that Drummond would not be finishing the 2020-21 NBA season as a Cavalier. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Drummond to their roster.

One of his top landing spots this season is the Boston Celtics. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Celtics could land Drummond from the Cavaliers by sending them a package that includes Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, and a 2021 second-round pick. If the suggested trade becomes a reality, Patuto thinks it would help Boston and Cleveland in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Andre Drummond would completely solidify the Boston Celtics’ roster and balance it out well along with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have many trade pieces but would not have to part ways with some given Drummond’s current contract situation. The deal would come relatively cheap for Boston. Now, the Cavaliers have too many centers with Jarrett Allen and JaVale McGee also on the roster. If Drummond isn’t in Cleveland’s long-term plans, getting some value now for him would be a favorable outcome — creating a heavy minutes role for Allen.”

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The proposed scenario would definitely be a no-brainer for the Celtics as it would allow them to add another All-Star caliber talent to their roster without paying the king’s ransom. Drummond is yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, but he would be an incredible acquisition for the Celtics. He would give them an All-Star center and a double-double machine.

This season, he’s averaging 19.3 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field, per ESPN. Adding Drummond to the core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker would improve the Celtics’ performance on both ends of the floor and give them a better chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadephia 76ers, and the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven series.

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would also make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers, especially if they no longer view Drummond as part of their long-term future. Aside from acquiring two talented prospects in Nesmith and Williams and a future draft asset, it would also enable them to give more playing time to Allen and fully focus on the development of their young core.