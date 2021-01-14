‘Jeopardy!’ Announces New Guest Host Schedule

Big names from the worlds of journalism, television and sports will have a chance to stand behind the lectern.

Jeopardy! has announced a new guest host schedule following the debut of Ken Jennings who was the first to stand behind the game show’s infamous lectern since the death of Alex Trebek in October of 2020. Ken made his debut on January 11 and will guest-host for several weeks as a moderator during play for the contestants.

In a press release, Jeopardy! announced that the following celebrities will each have a turn at the helm this season — Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik.

As a part of each guests’ appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the time period.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards will also serve as host for two weeks once Ken Jennings’ current run of episodes concludes while the aforementioned hosts prepare for their appearances.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Legendary journalist and New York Times Best-Selling Author Katie Couric will be the first-ever female host of the quiz series. She also helmed The Today Show from 1991 through 2006.

Following will be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl MVP, and nine-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. Rodgers is a champion of Celebrity Jeopardy!, winning over $8,000 on the show in 2015 after competing against Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and astronaut Mark Kelly. Rodgers earned $50,000 for the charity Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer said Bleacher Report.

60 Minutes correspondent and 2018 Paul White Award for Career Achievement winner Bill Whitaker will then stand behind the lectern, followed by actress Mayim Bialik. The Call Me Kat star is also an author and neuroscientist and hosts a podcast on mental health called Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.

At the close of Alex Trebek’s final taped episode on January 8, as reported by The Inquisitr, a video montage was seen, with clips gathered together by producers that encapsulated some of the more memorable moments of his tenure on the series. This was the final episode that Alex taped before pancreatic cancer took his life at the age of 80 on November 8, 2020. He had taped several weeks of episodes in October of that year, prior to his death. CBS News reported that Alex kept working for nearly two years after his diagnosis.