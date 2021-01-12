‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Paris Confused By Zoe’s Reaction

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that all hell will break loose when Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) declares war. She’s furious when she learns that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) kissed.

According to the daily spoilers, Paris won’t know what hit her. She’s confused because she thought that her sister would be happy for her. Yet others, such as Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), are thrilled that she will be a part of the Forrester team.

Paris Confused By Zoe

The social worker can’t make head or tails of Zoe’s behavior lately. When she initially arrived in the city, her sister was happy that she was there. However, her feelings soon became apparent the more that she spent time at Forrester Creations. It all culminated when Zoe told her to leave L.A. and not take a job with Forrester Foundation.

Initially, Paris agreed. She didn’t want to cramp the model’s style and figured that she could make a life for herself elsewhere. However, Zende chased her down and begged her to stay. He wanted her to take the position that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had offered her. After they shared a kiss, Paris made up her mind to stay in town.

When she shared the news with Zoe, her sibling was furious. She thought that Paris had been about to leave town. But then the pink-haired Buckingham revealed that she and Zende had kissed.

Zoe Explodes On The Bold and the Beautiful

According to SheKnows Soaps, Zoe will explode. She can’t believe that her sibling was brazen enough to lock lips with one of the Forresters. She knew that she couldn’t trust her sister to behave, and now, she proved her right. She doesn’t want things to get complicated for her at work.

Those who follow the soap opera know that the real reason that Zoe is upset is that she has the hots for Zende herself. She’s angry because Paris has made a move on a man she fancies. Before she and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) got engaged, she and Zende used to flirt. Since then, the designer has kept it strictly professional between them.

Of course, it won’t be long before Paris figures out what’s really going on. She knows a little bit about human nature, and Zoe has been flaring up a lot around Zende.

Later this week, Zoe will make a move of her own. She will try to get Zende to admit that he has feelings for her. But will he confess that he wants his best friend’s fiancée, or will he brush off her questions?