‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Blames Liam For Steffy Cheating

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) won’t be happy when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reveals that she cheated on him. The Forrester co-CEO will finally tell her boyfriend that she slept with her ex-husband recently.

The daily spoilers promise a tense conversation when Steffy confesses. Finn will feel blindsided because he thought that their relationship was on track.

Steffy Admits The Truth

Steffy will be tempted to hide the truth when Finn shares his heart with her, as seen below. He tells his girlfriend that he wants to have a family with her. He muses about the children that they will have and wonders if they should have one child or two. The brunette almost doesn’t tell him her news because it would be so easy to lie to him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Steffy decides to admit that she cheated on him. She haltingly tells him about the night that she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) slept together. They had gotten drunk after Liam supposedly had seen Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). One thing led to another, and they ended up in bed together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Finn will be hurt. He thought that he and Steffy were exclusive and that she was over her ex. But clearly, she still has feelings for Liam.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy is torn about divulging the truth when Finn opens up about his desire for their future. pic.twitter.com/ab2xkz8pVw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 11, 2021

A Pregnancy Shocker On B&B

It appears as if Finn will blame Liam. He is always at the cliff house to supposedly spend time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). However, the physician now wonders if Liam just hasn’t let his ex-wife go.

Liam is always turning to Steffy for advice. He comes to her when he’s facing difficulties instead of sorting it out with his wife. The doctor is furious with Steffy, but he also blames Liam.

Then, Steffy will deliver the big news — she’s pregnant. Of course, Finn doesn’t know how to react. He wants to be excited because this could potentially be his first child. On the other hand, the baby could also be Liam’s. The doctor feels so disappointed because what should have been a big moment in his life has been ruined.

The Bold and the Beautiful teasers hint that Finn needs to unleash some of his anger. He will confront Liam and give him a piece of his mind. He wants the Spencer heir to take some responsibility for his actions instead of blaming those around him. What will happen when these two men come face-to-face?