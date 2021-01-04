NFL Rumors: New York Jets Expected To Make Big Trade This Offseason, Either Sam Darnold Or The No. 2 Pick

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to make a big trade this offseason, but it remains to be seen whether it will be the embattled quarterback or the second overall pick being shipped away.

The Jets finished off a disappointing season that ended with two wins, just enough to move them out of the first overall draft spot and with it the chance to select top prospect Trevor Lawrence. With the future at signal caller now unclear, the Jets are expected to make some kind of major move to shake things up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“Jets are expected to make a big trade this off-season. Whole question is whether they trade QB Sam Darnold or the No. 2 pick to a team that intends to draft a QB,” he tweeted. “But GM Joe Douglas will be executing some sort of big trade, amongst their many moves.”

After he was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, Darnold has struggled with inconsistent play and has been outplayed by a pair of quarterbacks taken after him, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. He has also been hampered by injuries and a roster lacking in weapons.

Justin Casterline / Getty Images

New York is already expected to make at least one major move early in the offseason. As The Inquisitr reported, the team is likely to part ways with coach Adam Gase early in the coming week, letting him go after two disappointing seasons.

While it’s not clear how a new coach might factor into the quarterback plans, some insiders believe the Jets have several options to consider. Some have said they may stick with the uneven Darnold for at least another year, though The Inquisitr noted that their second overall draft selection appears to have increased in value after the record-setting performance of Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. After his six touchdown day, Fields was widely seen as the second-best prospect behind Lawrence and a potential franchise quarterback.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that the selection seems to have much more value now, either for the Jets to use for themselves or to trade away to a quarterback-hungry team.

“Justin Fields’ performance is a ‘win’ for the Jets. Changes narrative at 2, increases value of the selection. And let’s not forget DeVonta Smith in the first game. Options for #Jets,” he tweeted.