WWE Rumors: Company Has Reportedly Scrapped Plans For Former World Champion’s Return

WWE previously announced that Seth Rollins would be returning to action on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He has since been removed from all promo images for the show, suggesting that plans for his comeback have been nixed for the time being.

As Ringside News pointed out, it’s still possible that Rollins could make an appearance on the episode. However, a source told the outlet that the announcement pertaining to his comeback was an example of miscommunication between WWE and FOX.

According to a separate Ringside News article, the latest development noted that segments and matches involving Roman Reigns, Big E, King Corbin, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Bianca Belair and Bayley were confirmed ahead of the episode. There was no mention of Rollins, not even to confirm that the last bit of news was a mistake.

The outlet’s source revealed that these types of mistakes happen regularly, so fans shouldn’t read too much into the situation. The article also noted that he could appear on the following edition of the blue brand’s weekly program, though it’s all just speculation for now.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that officials want Rollins’ return to be a surprise. He is one of the biggest stars in the company, and using him as an unexpected inclusion could create a buzz for the former World Champion.

It’s likely that he’ll be back on screens in the coming weeks since the Royal Rumble is just around the corner. This event marks the beginning of WrestleMania season, which is when the company tries to feature as many main eventers on television as possible.

Rollins has been out of the picture due to the birth of his and Becky Lynch’s child. “The Messiah” took time off after the latest Survivor Series pay-per-view, just in time for Lynch and him welcoming their first baby into the world back in December.

Prior to his hiatus, he feuded with Murphy and the Mysterio family. The rivalry was a significant focus on television throughout 2020, but the storyline appears to be over now. Rey Mysterio has talked about how he wants to move on to different angles, but it remains to be seen if the company will restart the feud.

With Rollins’ former ally Roman Reigns currently working as the Universal Champion on the blue brand, it’s possible that they’ll cross paths in the main event. It’s also worth noting that both performers are heels, which could lead to some interesting angles down the line.