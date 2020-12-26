Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Smells An Opportunity For Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 28, tease that Phyllis tries to get Kevin to give her information that she can use against Victoria while Nick reads his sister the riot act over how she’s treated his girlfriend. Elsewhere, Sharon firmly stands beside Rey when she runs into Adam unexpectedly.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) presses Kevin (Greg Rikaart) for intel after she overhears his phone call to Michael (Christian LeBlanc), according to SheKnows Soaps. Kevin is worried about his mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman), after finding the jump drive she’d hidden at the Chancellor mansion and looking into. Kevin seems to leave a message for his brother because their mom seems to be involved in something huge with Newman Enterprises, and he’s concerned that Gloria could go to prison over the whole thing.

Phyllis sets down and tries to get Kevin to spill the beans. She’s looking for something to take Victoria (Amelia Heinle) down a notch, and Kevin’s information could be the key to that. However, Kevin isn’t quite so willing to give his former accomplice all the details. He’s trying to stay on the straight and narrow and enjoy his new baby.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t appreciate how Victoria has handled the whole thing with Phyllis. He thinks that his sister is acting like Victor (Eric Braeden) at his very worst. When Victoria shows up at The Grand Pheonix after her behavior about the hotel, Nick has words with her. He tells Victoria that he barely recognizes her and laments that she’s no longer with Billy (Jason Thompson) because his influence no longer softens her. Instead, Victoria is entirely ruthless, and it’s not something that Nick appreciates in any way.

Finally, Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) been through a lot this year, both personally and professionally, so when the opportunity presents itself, Sharon (Sharon Case) is there to stand by her man. She runs into Adam (Mark Grossman) while running some wedding errands, and they have a discussion. Sharon defends Rey’s handling of finding the person who tried to shoot Adam.

When Rey shows up, he looks a bit concerned. However, Sharon quickly draws him into the conversation, and Adam thanks him for arresting the shooter, even though it turned out to not be Billy. Sharon lets Adam know all about their upcoming intimate wedding as they ring in 2021 with a few family and friends who will watch them as they say “I do” to a lifetime together.