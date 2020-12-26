Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Shows Off ‘Up Tight’ Look In Thigh-High Boots

McKayla posed beside a tiny Christmas tree.

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney stunned her fans with her chic holiday style in a Christmas Day Instagram pic.

The 25-year-old Olympic medalist became a viral sensation when the internet fell in love with the “not impressed” face that she made after earning a silver medal for her vault performance at the 2012 Olympics in London. However, she revealed that her family came up with a different way to describe her after seeing her solo 2020 holiday photo: “up tight.”

In the image that she shared, McKayla slightly quirked one corner of her lips up while she gazed down at the camera. She sat on a small stool covered with furry white fabric. The former athlete rocked a pair of skintight black leggings and a lime green turtleneck sweater that featured a large white grid pattern.

McKayla made a bold footwear choice by completing her look with a pair of black thigh-high boots. The statement pieces were crafted out of shiny material that looked like leather. They featured lace-up fronts and shafts that were fitted on the calves. Above the knee, they were wide and loose for a slouchy look.

She wore her brunette tresses styled in a blowout. Some of her hair had been arranged so that it was spread out in front of her left shoulder, while the rest spilled down her back. McKayla had a glass containing an amber-colored beverage in her right hand. She held it up in front of her chest while resting her opposite arm on her left thigh. She lifted the same leg up so that her calf was propped up on her right knee.

McKayla chose to pose in front of a plain white wall beside a tiny Christmas tree decorated with matte gold ornaments, pine cones, and pieces of greenery. In her caption, she wrote that her entire family poked fun at the way she looked in her pic, but it was the only one that she had to share.

Luckily, the image proved to be more popular with her Instagram audience. It took just two hours for her post to amass over 60,000 likes and 700 comments.

“Tight? Well maybe the good kind of tight,” read one message.

“I wouldn’t use uptight, classy would be the word for sure haha,” wrote another fan.

“Nah you look great, elegant not uptight!” a third admirer opined.

“How mums sit when watching the kids open presents on Xmas morning,” quipped another commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, McKayla recently rocked a leotard to tease that she was working on something “exciting.” One of her post-gymnastics pursuits has been a singing career, and she can also boast being a social media influencer due to her following of over 1.3 million fans on Instagram.