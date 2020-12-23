NBA Rumors: Dream Blockbuster Trade Would Form Nets’ ‘Big Three’ Of Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

Since the 2020 offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have been active on the market searching for a third star that would help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the past months, they have already been linked to several superstars who are rumored to be available on the trading block like Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden. However, if the Nets are serious about going all-in to land another superstar, some people believe that they are better off targeting Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid instead of “The Beard.”

According to Bleacher Report, the Nets’ “Big Three” of Embiid, Irving, and Durant would “fit together far better” than one with Harden.

“While a trade for James Harden may be tempting, the Nets don’t need another ball-dominant scorer on the wing. Embiid would impact the game in far more areas than Harden as someone who can score, rebound, protect the rim and shoot well enough. An All-Star starter each of the past three seasons, Embiid is a two-time All-Defensive team member who uses his incredible size (7’0″, 280 lbs) and wingspan (7’6″) to both block and alter shots in the paint. A Big Three of Kevin Durant, Embiid and Kyrie Irving would be the NBA’s best and fit together far better than one with Harden.”

Embiid may not be as good as Harden, but he would be a much better fit with Irving and Durant. Compared to “The Beard,” he is less ball-dominant and could significantly improve the Nets’ performance on the defensive end of the floor. Embiid would be a major upgrade over Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan at the starting center position.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Embiid is currently in his prime and unlike Allen and Jordan, he’s capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Being traded to Brooklyn may also be beneficial for the All-Star center. Aside from having a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first championship ring, playing alongside great perimeter shooters like Irving, Durant, and Joe Harris would help him maximize his full potential on the court and enable him to focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.

As of now, acquiring Embiid before the 2021 trade deadline is just a pipe dream for the Nets. However, if ever the Sixers decide to part ways with the All-Star center, Brooklyn has enough assets to convince them to engage in a blockbuster deal. In the proposed scenario by Bleacher Report, the Nets could offer a package that includes Allen, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and multiple first-round picks to the Sixers in exchange for Embiid.