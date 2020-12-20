WWE Rumors: Asuka’s Mystery Partner At ‘TLC’ Will Be A Long-Absent Superstar, According To Dave Meltzer

One of the most intriguing storylines going into tonight’s TLC pay-per-view is finding out who Asuka’s mystery tag team partner will be. The Raw Women’s Champion will challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Tag Team Championships at the event, but her ally remains a mystery.

In the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer revealed that a former Women’s Champion will back up Asuka in her pursuit of adding more gold to her collection.

“There’s a lot of talk that it’s Charlotte Flair. All I know when it comes to Charlotte Flair is that I’ve asked around and everyone’s been like really quiet which makes me feel that she’s coming back. There’s a good chance of that.”

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, Flair has been out of action for six months. Prior to her absence, she was involved in a program with Asuka. Some fans and pundits even believed she’d take the title from the Japanese superstar. She certainly has an association with Asuka, and the duo pairing up would add an interesting dimension to their storyline.

Flair has also teased her comeback in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she took to social media earlier this month and revealed that she intended on ending 2020 on a high note. This fueled speculation that she’d be at tonight’s pay-per-view or an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

Flair’s comeback has been in the works since October. She was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the last Superstar Shakeup, despite being injured, suggesting that her return was imminent. Performers who are absent through injury tend to be left out of the company’s drafts, so the fact Flair was included teased that officials wanted to create some buzz ahead of her resurgence.

Lana was originally set to take part in the match. The “Ravishing Russian” was given a substantial push in recent weeks, only to be withdrawn from the bout seemingly at random. The Inquisitr pointed out that officials decided to replace her weeks ago, possibly because they’re upset with her husband, Miro, for joining AEW and taking shots at WWE on Dynamite.

However, if the latest development is true, management may have made the decision because of Flair. Bringing her back at a pay-per-view is the ideal way to re-introduce her in a big way, and the 12-time Women’s Champion reportedly has significant input over her future angles and creative direction.