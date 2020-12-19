Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning ‘All My Children’ Throwback Featuring ‘Hayley and Mateo’ In Pine Valley

Kelly Ripa delighted All My Children fans on Saturday when she shared throwbacks of Haley and Mateo and several other residents of Pine Valley. She referenced the words “that’s a wrap” and wondered what it even meant in light of news that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos plan to reboot the popular ABC soap opera for a primetime version named after the fictional town.

The first photo was a fresh-faced look at the pair as they portrayed their on-screen alter egos Mateo and Hailey Santos. Mark’s grown out brown hair contrasted with Kelly’s long layered golden mane as they posed with their heads touching and their arms around each other while looking at the camera. The next slide showed the couple as they married on the sudser. She wore her hair in a half ponytail with a small tiara and veil falling from the crown of her head along with a beautiful beaded strapless wedding gown. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a bowtie, crisp white shirt, and a cream rose boutonnière on his lapel.

A third picture showed the duo sitting on the back of a convertible while in a parade with the Disney characters Pluto and Goofy in the background as parade-watchers lined the avenue. Mark wore a pink button-down with light pants, and Kelly had on a purple racerback tank top, a paisley skirt, and sunglasses. They both smiled big for the camera.

The two posed with Melissa Claire Egan (Annie Novak) and the late David Canary (Adam Chandler) in the fourth photograph. They were on the Chandler mansion set, which had a large Christmas tree in the background. In another set picture, Kelly spoke with Susan Lucci (Erica Kane) while Mark and Jill Larson (Opal Cortlandt) were off to the side. Another snap from the set showed Kelly bent over laughing while David and Melissa stood in the middle of the room, and other actors observed from the side.

In the seventh shot, Kelly wore a little black dress, and she stood with her hands clasped as a light shined on her. For the eighth slide, Kelly was behind David, who portrayed her character’s father on the sudser. She wrapped her arms around him and laid her head on his shoulder.

Next, Kelly held up a sign announcing the episode and take, and a writer posed with her holding the script and a pen. Finally, the actress stood in front of a green screen, looking down at the sign.

The post got quite a bit of attention, with nearly 23,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and more than 550 took the time to leave a positive reply. Many fans expressed their happiness about the upcoming reboot of the beloved daytime drama.