NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Paul George To Sixers For Harris, Thybulle & Three First-Rounders

Since assuming the role as the team’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey has been informing everyone in the league that the Philadephia 76ers have no intention of breaking the young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Instead of moving either of them, they are continuously trying to find ways to surround them with quality players that could boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to land a legitimate superstar without including Simmons or Embiid in the package.

In the proposed scenario, the Sixers would be sending Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Paul George and Patrick Patterson. Though it would cost them a young and promising talent in Thybulle and three future draft selections, the suggested blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Sixers.

As Patuto noted, the successful acquisition of George would allow the Sixers to form their own Big Three with Embiid and Simmons in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“The Philadelphia 76ers had a bit of a big three when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster. They decided to let him go and sign Tobias Harris to a max contract. It did not take long for them to regret that decision. This trade would form another big three that could compete in the Eastern Conference. Paul George would be plugged in on the wing as another threat on both ends. He has plenty of experience playing with impact bigs during his time in Indiana.”

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

George would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Sixers. His arrival could tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, rebounder, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender. Last season, the 30-year-old small forward averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the beyond the arc, per ESPN.

However, as of now, it remains a big question mark if George would be thrilled to play in the City of Brotherly Love. After what happened in their first and last year together in Los Angeles, George and Coach Doc Rivers may not be interested in working again in one team. Also, unless they struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, it’s highly unlikely that the Clippers would consider moving PG before the 2021 trade deadline.

George just inked a new deal with the team and the Clippers are hoping that by giving him a massive contract extension, Kawhi Leonard would immediately re-sign with them when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.