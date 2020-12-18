‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Maria Elizondo Pulls Up Her Shirt In The Snow To Reveal A Gray Bustier

Double Shot at Love star Maria Elizondo pulled up her shirt in the snow to reveal a gray bustier top in a new Instagram share. The television star, who couldn’t deny her attraction to Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino during the second season of the MTV series, posted the pic after the East Coast was hit with its first major snowstorm in five years.

In the photograph, Maria stood on an outdoor deck. She did not look at the camera.

The reality television personality wore a long-sleeved tight-fitting black shirt. This was pulled up to her neckline and tucked under so her undergarment could be seen. It was plain with no adornments and ended just above her ribcage.

Her full breasts were displayed in the snap, as was her flat stomach. Her waist was accentuated by a tight-fitting belt in the same tone as a pair of green cargo pants that were fitted around her hips and thighs and flared out slightly at the bottom.

Her right hand hung next to her body, while the other appeared to push her dark hair behind her ear. Maria’s long, dark wavy tresses were blown out pin straight for the photograph. They were tucked behind one ear, The remainder of her tresses fell down the right side of her body.

Behind her was a dark-toned steel fence that was topped with snow. The landscape behind Maria was filled with fresh snowfall.

In the caption of the snap, Maria asked someone to contact her, using two methods in particular.

This was Maria’s first post since November 23 when she shared an image of herself as she sat on the edge of a bed wearing a lingerie set that showed off her envious curves as seen here. She sat atop a chair that appeared to have been draped with a brown blanket. In the pic, Maria showed off an impossibly tiny waist and flat stomach. These were prominently displayed, as was her toned upper body.

Her pal and co-star Nikki Hall, who also appeared on Double Shot at Love, said that Maria looked like the animated Disney character Kim Possible.

Other followers said that Vinny made a mistake by reportedly letting Maria go. “Yo Vinny, what’s wrong with you?” questioned a viewer of the series.

“Plants are frozen but she’s colder,” penned a second fan.

“You are literally a queen, wow, you look fantastic,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Ice princess, jeez…” wrote a fourth fan.