‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Stunner: Kevin Uncovers A Huge Secret

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin and Chloe find themselves embroiled in some major drama even though they mostly live a settled life these days. Not surprisingly, the whole thing connects to Gloria. Actor Greg Rikaart previewed his on-screen alter ego’s storyline to Soap Opera Digest recently.

Kevin and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) realize that they aren’t mansion people, so they decide to move out of the Chancellor mansion just in time for Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to live there. They pack up their children to help keep them from becoming overly privileged from that lifestyle.

They begin to pack up all their things to move to a smaller place, giving the newlyweds their own space to start a family. Kevin happens across the thumb drive that Gloria (Judith Chapman) hid in the mansion when she visited unexpectedly shortly after Miles’ birth. They have no idea what it is, but they think perhaps it belongs to Chance.

Monty Brinton / CBS

“They’re about to hand it off to Chance when Chloe says, ‘Oh, it actually belongs to Ester,’ which is a lie. I think the prospect of finding out what’s in it invites a little excitement in Kevin and Chloe’s lives. Even though they’re happy with their humdrumness, they’re drawn to some potential drama,” Rikaart previewed.

It seems that Chloe is too intrigued by the idea of a puzzle to solve, so she isn’t quite ready to hand it over to Chance, especially since they aren’t even sure it’s his. The good news is that when they finally pop it into a computer and pull up the files, it turns out that the drive belongs to Gloria. Kevin opens it and gets a bit of a shock.

“He comes face to face with a big photo of Gloria. He was already suspicious of what she was up to, so the information he finds puts more pieces of the puzzle together for him, and it really concerns him,” said the actor.

When Gloria showed up without letting anybody know she was coming, Kevin suspected something strange was going on with his mother. He and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) tried to get her to spill the beans, but Gloria kept her secret, and everybody managed to forget it for a few months. The whole thing comes roaring back, and the new parents find themselves caught up in a significant drama while Kevin tries to figure out how to help Gloria.