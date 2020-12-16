Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Reaches Out As Sonny & Jason Close In On Him

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will be a wild one according to the latest spoilers. Julian Jerome is barely hanging on at this point and SheKnows Soaps suggests that the December 17 show may bring his last opportunity to save his hide.

As General Hospital viewers saw on Wednesday, he made it to a bus station although he was very weak. He bought a ticket that would get him to Montreal, Canada, with hopes that he’d be far enough from both Sonny and Cyrus to stay alive there.

The previous confrontation Julian had with Sonny left him injured though. He was weak when he planted himself on a bench at the bus station, and his condition soon worsened.

Soon, he got a ghostly or hallucinogenic visit from several people he’s seriously wronged in the past. General Hospital spoilers recently emerged revealing that Ian Buchanan would be back briefly as Duke Lavery, and that came during this show.

Several years ago, Julian ordered Carlos Rivera to kill Duke, so it made sense his ghost would return at this juncture.

In addition, Alexis showed up and taunted Julian with the Cassadine knife he’d once held to her throat. Another surprise for General Hospital viewers was that Megan Ward reprised her role of Connie Falconeri and confronted him as well.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The last that General Hospital viewers saw, Julian lost consciousness while sitting on the bench and dropped his ticket on the ground. While it seemed as if he may have even died at this point, that’s not the case — at least not yet.

During Thursday’s show, he will be desperate and seeking the help of a stranger. While he is making one last push to get to Montreal and save his own life, Sonny and Jason will be racing to catch up to him.

Sonny and Jason utilized Brick to figure out where Julian headed after the confrontation outside the apartment. The General Hospital sneak peek indicates that Jason will ask Sonny how he wants to proceed as he’s driving them to the station.

General Hospital teasers reveal that Jason will seemingly approach this next step first and he’ll do whatever it takes to clear the way for Sonny. By the sounds of things, at least some of this will spill over into Friday.

On Friday, Jason will end up vindicated somehow. Sonny will take charge, and everybody will be anxious to see just what this means in relation to Julian.

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that Julian will be entirely out of the picture very soon. It sounds as if within the next couple of shows, everybody will finally learn whether he goes out alive or dead, and things sure aren’t looking good for him at this point.