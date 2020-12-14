Four Shocking ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Phyllis Suspects Nick

Four shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 14 through 18 tease that Billy spends time in the slammer and has to wrestle with his past and possible future. Nick and Phyllis hit the rocks, but they might be able to navigate them this time. Sally gets some good advice from Jack, but she might not be able to take it. Finally, Lily wonders why Amanda is so interested in her and Billy’s relationship.

Phyllis Questions Nick’s Motives

Against all odds, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have been solid lately, according to SheKnows Soaps. They struggled when Phyllis failed to promptly tell Nick about Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) drinking, but they managed to get through it. Phyllis finally agreed to let Nick help her when it came to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) angling for the hotel, but then she felt like a failure. Now Phyllis finds herself questioning Nick’s motives, and that could signal the end for them. However, they’ve been more adult and mature about things lately, so perhaps she will communicate with him, and he’ll explain things to her. Most likely, the whole thing is a misunderstanding.

Billy Gets Another Stand-Alone Episode

Monty Brinton / CBS

Things are looking pretty bad for Billy (Jason Thompson). As he faces the possibility of spending years behind bars for a crime he swears he didn’t commit, Billy takes an honest look at his life. Billy ponders how things have gotten to this point, and he considers how his actions have hurt those he loves the most. Expect Billy to reckon with himself and his foes as he struggles in his prison cell during a stand-alone episode on Wednesday, December 16. Victor (Eric Braeden) plays a role in Billy’s soul searching.

Sally Gets Good Advice

It’s no secret that Sally (Courtney Hope) has ambitions beyond being Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) assistant at Fenmore’s. She’s even attempted to scheme to get what she wants, but several people have noticed her behavior. On Thursday, Jack (Peter Bergman) takes Sally aside and offers her a few words of wisdom. However, the jury’s still out on whether or not she takes his advice.

Lily Suspects Amanda

Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) seemed to have an instant connection, and they nearly crossed the line. However, since deciding that they would be friends and colleagues and nothing more, things have stayed friendly between them. Now, Lily (Christell Khalil) and Billy are seeing each other, and Amanda has plenty of questions. She asks so many on Friday that Lily wonders if Amanda’s interest is professional or personal.