Sommer Ray Teasingly Shows Some Skin In New Array Of Sassy Instagram Snaps

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Friday to tease her 25.6 million followers with a sassy set of snapshots.

The social media starlet shared six photos with her fans. Her caption seemed to be a take on the Eiffel 65 lyrics to their song “Blue (Ba Da Dee).” In this case, she substituted green in place of blue as a nod to her top.

The hottie had her long, brown-blond tresses pulled up into a high ponytail. She let the locks tumble down on either side of her face as she posed and she had a light-colored wrap around the ponytail.

The 24-year-old model wore distressed jeans and a sage-green henley top. As is almost always the case, Sommer wore several rings on the fingers of each of her hands. She completed the look with a pair of dainty necklaces.

In the first photo, Sommer had the top pushed off of one shoulder. She was angled mostly to the side and looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The bronzed skin of Sommer’s sculpted shoulder gave way to a hint of her busty assets. This first shot was cropped in to showcase her upper body, but the second snapshot included her bare midriff and curvy hips.

Sommer had her shirt pushed up under her chest to showcase her taut tummy. She put her hands on her hips as she posed for the shot and threw off a bold vibe. The light-washed denim clung to her curvy backside.

Several other photos showed variations on these initial poses. The last shot was a bit different, as it showed Sommer turned so she could flaunt her curvy booty.

The stunner was turned sideways and kept the shirt seductively pushed off of her shoulder. In addition, she tilted her head and looked at the camera as she exuded confidence.

This simple ensemble looked anything but ordinary on Sommer’s hourglass curves. Her millions of fans were more than happy to show her an enormous amount of love in response to these snaps.

In less than eight hours, the set of snapshots had accrued more than 537,000 likes and 1,850 comments.

“Omg you’re literally the most gorgeous person in the world wow,” one fan declared.

“YOU’RE LITERALLY FLAWLESS,” another raved.

“Your skin looks like silk,” a third user praised.

“Fire outfit and beautiful body,” someone else detailed.

Sommer regularly flaunts her phenomenal physique while wearing clingy activewear or revealing swimwear. This ensemble may have been a bit of a different style for the stunner, but it clearly was a massive hit with her fans nonetheless.