‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Bombshell: Theo Makes A Massive Change

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Theo makes a dramatic change of plans after talking with Summer, his lawyer Brittany, and Jack. Co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith previewed the big storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) recently turned down the Abbott family’s offer to settle out of court, taking Dina’s (Marla Adams) boutique company in Paris. Hurt and angry, he wanted more than that. Jack (Peter Bergman) left him out of Dina’s final moments and failed to give him a piece of the jewelry he had made out of Dina’s special necklace. Ultimately, Dina left him a fountain pen in her will, and he graciously accepted it while Kyle (Michael Mealor) mocked him.

After feeling entirely left out of the family, Theo hired Brittany (Lauren Woodland) to represent him in suing for Diana’s entire estate. However, it might not be the money and the things that he wants. When he talks to Summer (Hunter King), she wonders what his game is, and she confronts him over suing over his grandmother’s wealth.

“Summer challenges Theo if he’s suing the Abbotts for the right reason. This makes Theo think that his chances of winning the lawsuit are not as great as he thought,” said Griffith.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Theo lets Summer know that the rest of the Abbotts grew up with riches, never wanting anything. His dad didn’t have any of that, and as a result, he didn’t either. He seems to want something out of the whole thing, though, so he consults his lawyer.

“Brittany admits that it’s a long shot. She’s very confident in her legal abilities but tells Theo, ‘You never know what the judge will decide,'” Griffith teased.

Jack is furious at his newly found nephew for having the audacity to sue for everything Dina amassed during her life. He thinks that Theo is looking for the easy way to wealth and success. At the same time, he accuses Jack of not understanding anything about his life or accepting him as a rightful heir of Dina’s.

“Theo and Jack have a heated exchange where buried feelings are revealed, and Theo’s future becomes cemented,” the scribe said.

Y&R fans have wondered why the show plans to let Johnson go, and they feel like this storyline is causing legacy characters to act uncharacteristically. At this point, it is hard to say how his leaving will end up impacting the Abbotts and the rest of Genoa City.