NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Malcolm Brogdon To LA Lakers For Dennis Schroder And Kyle Kuzma

After the NBA lifted the moratorium for trades, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately made a move to address their need for another shot creator and playmaker. They sent Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The arrival of Schroder in Los Angeles is expected to ease the loads’ on LeBron James’ shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.

However, if Schroder failed to live up to expectations and struggled to make himself fit alongside James, there remains a huge possibility for the Lakers to seek backcourt improvement before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the potential trade targets for the Purple and Gold is former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers. According to Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers may consider sending a package that includes Schroder and Kyle Kuzma to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon, Edmond Summer, and a 2021 first-round pick.

If the deal becomes a reality, Rogers believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Trading Brogdon and a first-round pick for Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder could be a very intriguing move. Schroder had a breakout season last year with the Thunder, averaging 18.9 points per game to go along with 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He shot 46.9 percent from the floor and knocked down 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts. While he is more of a scoring guard, Schroder can create for teammates as well. As for Kuzma, the Pacers would be getting a young stretch forward. He needs to improve his shooting consistency, but there is no doubt about his potential.”

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would undeniably be very beneficial for the Lakers. Brogdon would give them a clear upgrade over Schroder at the point guard position. While Schroder spent the last two seasons coming off the bench, Brogdon was a permanent starter on his last two teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers. Also, last year, he has grown into a more reliable playmaker.

In 54 games he played for the Pacers, Brogdon averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. At 6-foot-5, he’s also more capable of defending multiple positions. Aside from Brogdon, the Lakers would also be acquiring another backcourt prospect in Summer and a future first-rounder that they could use in a separate deal to further solidify their championship core.