Halsey Shows Off Her New Rainbow Hair As She Licks A Lollipop In Viral Snaps

Halsey is showing off her new colors in a set of viral Instagram snaps.

The singer took to the social media site to show off her new, rainbow-colored wig in a series of photos that captured some big attention from fans. The series showed her sitting in the front seat of a car, showing off her multi-colored curls as she sucked on a yellow lollipop. Wearing a Tupac Shakur t-shirt, she gazed into the camera in the first shot, holding the piece of hard candy to her lips. A second shot showed her from slightly farther back, giving viewers a full look at her new style. In the third image, she stuck out her tongue to give a glimpse of the yellow color left by the lollipop.

The look appeared to be the result of a new wig, as Halsey had posted some other recent pictures where she sported a very short haircut. The singer was full of vibrant colors for the series posted this weekend, pairing the colorful curls with a matching eye shadow.

Halsey’s post was a huge hit with fans, racking up more than 2.2 million likes and scores of comments. Many had some big praise for her new look.

“I’m living for this hair and eye look!” one fan wrote.

“this hair is EVERYTHING,” wrote another.

Fans of the singer may be familiar with the bright look. As Refinery29 reported, she has adopted the multi-colored look before in the past, including rainbow bangs that she debuted last year and similarly colored roots later in a collaboration with noted hairstylist Florido.

“She loves to change it up all the time,” Florido told the outlet of her style. “I showed up this morning and she was adding the [rainbow] part in herself. It’s always a collaborative thing when it comes to her.”

He added that they decided to adopt a fairly simple style for the rest to help the colors pop more.

“I made sure to give her a simpler hairstyle to showcase the part and make sure the rainbow was the star of the show,” he said.

Halsey has taken to social media to show off her new look a number of other times in recent days. As The Inquisitr reported, she also gave a glimpse of the colorful wig in another shot posted earlier this week, this one showing her facing the camera while wearing a pink bra. This racier post attracted plenty of attention as well, garnering close to 3 million likes.