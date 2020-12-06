‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Explains How She Posted Cozy Holiday Photos With Her Family While Battling COVID-19

The mom of four says her family photo session took place before she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kyle Richards has confirmed she has COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, shared an update with fans to reveal that both she and her daughter Sophia recently contracted the virus.

In a new photo shared on her Instagram page, Kyle posed with her husband of 24 years, Mauricio Umansky, and daughters Portia, Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah as they wore matching luxury red silk pajamas. In the snap, the gorgeous family sat together on a sofa with a decorated Christmas tree glowing behind them.

In the caption to the post, Kyle expressed her love for her husband and daughters. She also confirmed her diagnosis and explained how she was able to share holiday photos while dealing with the health scare. The Bravo star revealed that her family posed for the photos before she contracted the virus.

Kyle revealed that once she received positive test results she made the decision to separate from her clan. She noted that both she and Sophia, 20, will continue to isolate away from everyone until it is safe to be around other people. The mom of four added that she can’t wait to hug Mauricio and her girls again.

In the comments section, Kyle received support from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke, as well as her sister, Kim Richards. Fans also offered support to the former child star.

One fan referenced her role in the Halloween movies.

“You took on Michael Myers, you got this no prob,” the admirer wrote.

“Wishing you and Sophia a full and healthy recovery from COVID, so you both can be with the rest of your loving beautiful family,” another wrote.

But others questioned the behind-the-scenes of Kyle’s glam family photo, as well as her recent pic of her youngest daughter Portia getting her ears pierced.

“So do you think you got it from glam squad or photographers???” one commenter asked.

“It’s what happens when you go on trips, have dinner with friends, have people over doing hair makeup piercings etc,” another chimed in.

Although Kyle did not go into detail about how she may have contracted COVID-19, last week, it was reported that production for the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was shut down after several crew members were diagnosed with the coronavirus. TMZ reported that Kyle, her sister Kathy Hilton and her co-star Dorit Kemsley all allegedly got the virus shortly after a crew member tested positive.